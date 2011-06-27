Used 2001 Ford Mustang Premium Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,890
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,890
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,890
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|266.9/408.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,890
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|193 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,890
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,890
|AM/FM in dash-CD stereo
|yes
|460 watts stereo output
|yes
|Multi-CD located in dash
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,890
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,890
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,890
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,890
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|Front hip room
|52.8 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,890
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|35.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.1 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,890
|Height
|53.1 in.
|Wheel base
|101.3 in.
|Length
|183.2 in.
|Width
|73.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3114 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,890
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,890
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P225/55R16 tires
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,890
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,890
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
