Used 2001 Ford Mustang Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Mustang
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.9/392.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower193 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
460 watts stereo outputyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room41 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room41.4 in.
Measurements
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Length183.2 in.
Width73.1 in.
Curb weight3254 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Performance Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Zinc Yellow Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
