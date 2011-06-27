  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2001 Ford Mustang
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,230
See Mustang Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,230
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,230
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)251.2/361.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,230
Torque305 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,230
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,230
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
460 watts stereo outputyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,230
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,230
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,230
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,230
Front head room38.1 in.
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,230
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,230
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Length183.2 in.
Width73.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,230
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Highland Green
  • True Blue
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,230
Alloy spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
P245/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,230
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,230
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Mustang Inventory

Related Used 2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles