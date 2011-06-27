  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford Mustang GT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)235.5/361.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque302 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5250 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Measurements
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Length183.2 in.
Width73.1 in.
Curb weight3386 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunburst Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Electric Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Performance Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Oxford White
