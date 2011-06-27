  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2000 Ford Mustang
  5. Used 2000 Ford Mustang Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Mustang
5(54%)4(33%)3(9%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.4
52 reviews
Write a review
See all Mustangs for sale
List Price
$15,900
Used Mustang for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...11

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Pretty good vehicle

Young and Dumb, 05/09/2006
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Had this car almost 6 years - purchased new. Haven't had a single problem. Runs like a breeze and everything is original. Body is still very tight and looks great. Mach stereo is awesome and sounds best with the top down. Car is a lot of fun to drive, steering is a little heavy, especially when trying to parallel park. Engine is fast on the top end, slow down low. Can still beat 2006 Acuras and many Porsches. Very happy with workmanship - the car looks and drives just as good as the day I bought it without a single squeak. Hope to keep for another 50 years.

Report Abuse

Mustang Sally

Lynne Knightstep, 07/29/2009
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

My daughter and son-in-law bought this car for me, brand-new as a gift in 2000. I love this car and have lots of fun driving it. It has never had anything go wrong with it in the 9 years that I have owned it. It is a beautiful black convertible, very sleek and sporty. This is my second Mustang (owned the first model in 1965) and I highly recommend them.

Report Abuse

2000 V6 Convertible

Mustang2000Vert, 06/07/2007
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this car a year and a half ago with 24000 miles, now it has a bit over 50000. Absolutely no mechanical issues to date. Always starts right up, even in the dead cold of winter. Plenty of power for a V6 and gas mileage is good for a V6. I was wary to buy a Ford after owning an 1989 Escort in the past that was garbage, but this car looked so shiny and lonely when I first saw it, just pleading to be driven, and I fell in love with it. It's such a pleasure to drive, especially with the top down. Its a real head turner too, I always get complements on it. I highly recommend this car and would definately buy another Mustang in the future. Take car of it and it will take care of you.

Report Abuse

Old Reliable.

Truz, 01/02/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I commuted 160 miles a day in this and have 202000 on it. Engine still running great. Top is now ready to be replaced last much longer than I thought.

Report Abuse

Still fun to this day

Bananamo, 07/19/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

After owning this for two and a half years, I still find myself excited to drive my Mustang. It is a great car to cruise in or to take to the track. It is an absolute joy to own.

Report Abuse
12345...11
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Mustangs for sale

Related Used 2000 Ford Mustang Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles