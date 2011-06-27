Used 2000 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

Pretty good vehicle Young and Dumb , 05/09/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Had this car almost 6 years - purchased new. Haven't had a single problem. Runs like a breeze and everything is original. Body is still very tight and looks great. Mach stereo is awesome and sounds best with the top down. Car is a lot of fun to drive, steering is a little heavy, especially when trying to parallel park. Engine is fast on the top end, slow down low. Can still beat 2006 Acuras and many Porsches. Very happy with workmanship - the car looks and drives just as good as the day I bought it without a single squeak. Hope to keep for another 50 years. Report Abuse

Mustang Sally Lynne Knightstep , 07/29/2009 12 of 14 people found this review helpful My daughter and son-in-law bought this car for me, brand-new as a gift in 2000. I love this car and have lots of fun driving it. It has never had anything go wrong with it in the 9 years that I have owned it. It is a beautiful black convertible, very sleek and sporty. This is my second Mustang (owned the first model in 1965) and I highly recommend them.

2000 V6 Convertible Mustang2000Vert , 06/07/2007 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car a year and a half ago with 24000 miles, now it has a bit over 50000. Absolutely no mechanical issues to date. Always starts right up, even in the dead cold of winter. Plenty of power for a V6 and gas mileage is good for a V6. I was wary to buy a Ford after owning an 1989 Escort in the past that was garbage, but this car looked so shiny and lonely when I first saw it, just pleading to be driven, and I fell in love with it. It's such a pleasure to drive, especially with the top down. Its a real head turner too, I always get complements on it. I highly recommend this car and would definately buy another Mustang in the future. Take car of it and it will take care of you.

Old Reliable. Truz , 01/02/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I commuted 160 miles a day in this and have 202000 on it. Engine still running great. Top is now ready to be replaced last much longer than I thought.