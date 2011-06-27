  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford Mustang GT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)235.5/345.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Length183.2 in.
Width73.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Chrome Yellow Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
