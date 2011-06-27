Used 1998 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

Mustang 98 Conv ryan822 , 06/09/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Great car...had mine for 6 years, bought it when it had a little over 100k needless to say i added another 150 k on it. Engine is extremely reliable as long as you maintain regular oil changes. Only bad side of this car is weather!!! be very careful in the rain and snow, do not drive over 30 miles an hour in the rain and park it when it snows. Report Abuse

old man's dream machine dieter , 01/30/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I'm 63 yrs young and I've had a lot of different cars in my life. My last car got totaled so I went looking for a muscle car. I'm tired of 4s and 6s. I loked around for about 2 months. I found my perfect car, a 1998 mustang gt convertible. I've had it for about 9 months, and had a blast in it. It had 120,000 miles on it, and I haven't had a bit of trouble with it. All my old friends ask me about gas mileage, I tell them I could care less. I give them a ride in it with the top down and they want to buy one. Of course they have to glue their tupee's on a little better. I have trouble judging distances on parking so this is a great fit for me. I will have no other car than a mustang!!

Project Car. amadorklan , 05/26/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased a 1998 GT as a project car to keep and tinker with. Needless to say this will be a good challenge for me. There a few things to repair and customize. Above all the engine is rumbling like a champ. LOVE! the engine and exhaust sound. Black and tan interior match very well and replacement parts are fair in price. I plan on doing some upgrades to the engines. Even as a used car, a GT 4.6L has a lot of power and will give incredible speeds. Parents beware, you should not buy your teenager such a powerful car. Buy they aa base mustang V6/V4.

Phat GT Ragtop Phat Ragtop! , 09/03/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Have waited a long time to find a ragtop which was not driven into the ground by a youthful driver. If you are lucky enough to find one as I did, adult owned by only 2 owners, it is a GREAT car to drive and performance is very good!