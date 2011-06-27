  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford Mustang GT Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Mustang
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)231.0/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room41.1 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room41.2 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3422 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.7 cu.ft.
Height53.4 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Violet Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aztec Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal White Clearcoat
  • Autumn Orange Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
