Used 1997 Ford Mustang Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Mustang
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V8
Combined MPG211818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg15/24 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/415.8 mi.231.0/369.6 mi.231.0/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.15.4 gal.15.4 gal.
Combined MPG211818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm285 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm285 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.8 l4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm215 hp @ 4400 rpm215 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6V8V8
Turning circleno38.3 ft.no
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.1 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.35.7 in.35.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.41.1 in.48.8 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.30.3 in.30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.41.2 in.52.1 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.181.5 in.181.5 in.
Curb weight3084 lbs.3422 lbs.3288 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.7.7 cu.ft.10.9 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.53.4 in.53.4 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.101.3 in.101.3 in.
Width71.8 in.71.8 in.71.8 in.
Maximum towing capacityno1000 lbs.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Violet Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal White Clearcoat
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Deep Violet Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aztec Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal White Clearcoat
  • Autumn Orange Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Violet Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aztec Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Orange Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal White Clearcoat
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
