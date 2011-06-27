Used 1997 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews
Reliable attractive commuter car
Own V6 5spd for 6+ years and drive it daily. I am over 40 and have driven a wide variety of company vehicles. I've only owned GMs and Fords, with models years dating from 1970 to 2003. This has been the most reliable car I've ever owned. The only thing that broke (excluding normal maintenance stuff) during the first 120k was the power seat switch. After 120K, I started having lots of problems with the rear. But engine, electronics, AC, interior are still good. In snow: HORRIBLE wheel spin. Gets stuck very easily and can't climb inclines most cars handle with ease. But steering and braking control is ok for this type of car.
Still going strong!
My 1997 mustang GT is 23 years old with 210000 miles and still going strong! I’ve only spent about $500 on repairs over the life of the car (excluding maintenance, tires ...) It still runs as good as when it was new. I did have to replace the drivers seat due wear and tear of getting in and out for 20 years! Get some good all season tires if you plan on driving in the snow. I would recommend this car to anyone. I plan on getting another mustang... I just hope it holds up as well as the 1997
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Okay
Very fun to drive and love the look of this body style. Be careful when you get in the higher mileage. After 120,000 just about everything that can go wrong on a car went wrong on this. In the last year: transmission, clutch, mass airflow sensor, a/c clutch, alternator and hoses. And after all this I still don't trust the car, but that's what I expect from a Ford.
Ride it my pony!
I love this car! Handles great, pretty good acceleration and beautiful exterior! Big trunk small opening though. Front seats very comfortable, rear seats lack leg room. I love to fire it up and listen to it growl, sounds awesome when you step on it and it screams. Lots of after market parts make this a fun father son project! Go American muscle!
Great Car
If you keep up with the maintenance this car is great. Perfect for the performance-minded looking for a new toy. Overall good car.
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 1997 Ford Mustang Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner