Used 1997 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

Reliable attractive commuter car

Zowie, 09/16/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Own V6 5spd for 6+ years and drive it daily. I am over 40 and have driven a wide variety of company vehicles. I've only owned GMs and Fords, with models years dating from 1970 to 2003. This has been the most reliable car I've ever owned. The only thing that broke (excluding normal maintenance stuff) during the first 120k was the power seat switch. After 120K, I started having lots of problems with the rear. But engine, electronics, AC, interior are still good. In snow: HORRIBLE wheel spin. Gets stuck very easily and can't climb inclines most cars handle with ease. But steering and braking control is ok for this type of car.

Still going strong!

Keyster, 10/13/2019
GT 2dr Coupe
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 1997 mustang GT is 23 years old with 210000 miles and still going strong! I’ve only spent about $500 on repairs over the life of the car (excluding maintenance, tires ...) It still runs as good as when it was new. I did have to replace the drivers seat due wear and tear of getting in and out for 20 years! Get some good all season tires if you plan on driving in the snow. I would recommend this car to anyone. I plan on getting another mustang... I just hope it holds up as well as the 1997

Okay

mtee, 09/19/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Very fun to drive and love the look of this body style. Be careful when you get in the higher mileage. After 120,000 just about everything that can go wrong on a car went wrong on this. In the last year: transmission, clutch, mass airflow sensor, a/c clutch, alternator and hoses. And after all this I still don't trust the car, but that's what I expect from a Ford.

Ride it my pony!

GIR, 12/12/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love this car! Handles great, pretty good acceleration and beautiful exterior! Big trunk small opening though. Front seats very comfortable, rear seats lack leg room. I love to fire it up and listen to it growl, sounds awesome when you step on it and it screams. Lots of after market parts make this a fun father son project! Go American muscle!

Great Car

ffeeffee, 12/26/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

If you keep up with the maintenance this car is great. Perfect for the performance-minded looking for a new toy. Overall good car.

