Used 1997 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

Love my 'Stang! JB Hoss , 02/03/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is a real head turner - and without any non-factory adjustments. Great styling, a comfortable ride, and reasonable fuel efficiency make this car a great package. The 6 cylinder is a little tame, but makes for an excellent cruiser to take on long trips - especially along the beach or other scenic areas. Once you go topless, its hard to go back!

I totalled out my first one johnw489 , 11/16/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i bought my first 97 and on the way home with it a fool ran a stop sign at about 50mph and t boned me. i woke up to smoke from the aiar bags but i was alive. i hurt my neck a bit from the air bag impact but i was fine. i went ahead and ordered me another one with 17 miles on it. i got the sports appearance package, the mach 460 sound system (SWEET) and an alarm system with a motion sensor. the company statement was if my baby was stolen and i still had the two fobs they would give me 5k!! i still have it and at 113k it still runs great. ive replace the suspension system but can still take those turns at 60mph easy.

DO NOT BUY THIS CAR!!!!!!!!!! danielle , 06/21/2002 3 of 7 people found this review helpful Trust me...Do NOT buy this car. I purchased this car used with 89k. At 100k I had to replace the engine. Two months later, I began having major transmission problems. Buying this vehicle was the WORST financial mistake I have EVER made!!!!! I sent it away to an auction two days ago, so buyers BEWARE!!!!!

Most Fun in the Sun Karen , 02/20/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has been so wonderful to drive. I bought the car with 34k miles. It now has over 120k and still runs great. The only major expense has been to replace the top. I would recommend this car to anyone.