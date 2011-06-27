Used 1997 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews
Love my 'Stang!
This car is a real head turner - and without any non-factory adjustments. Great styling, a comfortable ride, and reasonable fuel efficiency make this car a great package. The 6 cylinder is a little tame, but makes for an excellent cruiser to take on long trips - especially along the beach or other scenic areas. Once you go topless, its hard to go back!
I totalled out my first one
i bought my first 97 and on the way home with it a fool ran a stop sign at about 50mph and t boned me. i woke up to smoke from the aiar bags but i was alive. i hurt my neck a bit from the air bag impact but i was fine. i went ahead and ordered me another one with 17 miles on it. i got the sports appearance package, the mach 460 sound system (SWEET) and an alarm system with a motion sensor. the company statement was if my baby was stolen and i still had the two fobs they would give me 5k!! i still have it and at 113k it still runs great. ive replace the suspension system but can still take those turns at 60mph easy.
DO NOT BUY THIS CAR!!!!!!!!!!
Trust me...Do NOT buy this car. I purchased this car used with 89k. At 100k I had to replace the engine. Two months later, I began having major transmission problems. Buying this vehicle was the WORST financial mistake I have EVER made!!!!! I sent it away to an auction two days ago, so buyers BEWARE!!!!!
Most Fun in the Sun
This car has been so wonderful to drive. I bought the car with 34k miles. It now has over 120k and still runs great. The only major expense has been to replace the top. I would recommend this car to anyone.
Well worth the money for a first car!
I bought this car several months back with about 87k on it, and I'm already pushing 99k. Other than an issue with the electrical system due to chewed up battery terminals (a $6 fix), it has been one hell of a ride. I checked out camaros and a charger or two while I was searching, but every mustang I sat in just felt more comfortable, and even better I could actually see out of it. After a few bolt-on modifications it can turn some heads. I'm hard-pressed to say that I'll probably have at least a mustang in my garage at all times from now on. You only get one chance at a first car, and this nasty pony did the job!
