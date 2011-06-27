  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Mustang Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Mustang
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room41.1 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room41.2 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.
Curb weight3257 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.5 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
