Used 1995 Ford Mustang GTS Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Mustang
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)231.0/354.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room52.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.
Curb weight3280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Height53.4 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Oxford White
