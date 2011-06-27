  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Mustang GT Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Mustang
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)231.0/354.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.
Curb weight3280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Height53.4 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Oxford White
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
