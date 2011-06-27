  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Mustang GT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)231.0/354.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room41.1 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room41.2 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.
Curb weight3451 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.5 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Teal Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Vermillion Red
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Oxford White
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
