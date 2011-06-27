  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Mustang Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Mustang
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG212118
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg18/27 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/415.8 mi.277.2/415.8 mi.231.0/354.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.15.4 gal.15.4 gal.
Combined MPG212118
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm215 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm285 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l5.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4000 rpm145 hp @ 4000 rpm215 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.38.3 ft.38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.1 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room52.9 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.35.7 in.35.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.41.1 in.48.8 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.30.3 in.30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.41.2 in.52.1 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.181.5 in.181.5 in.
Curb weight3077 lbs.3257 lbs.3280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.8.5 cu.ft.10.9 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.53.2 in.53.4 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.101.3 in.101.3 in.
Width71.8 in.71.8 in.71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
