Used 1995 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Mustang
4.3
42 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,938 - $4,509
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good overall value for 15 years of use

95horsefly, 06/08/2013
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought my 95 GT in 1998 for $15k with 17K miles on it. Regular maintenance at 3K miles with only mobil1 synthetic oil. It now has 127K miles and after 14 yrs it needed the auto trans rebuilt. Motors for both pwr windows and driver seat needed replacing along with odometer/speedometer gear. Otherwise gr8 car. No takeoff with stock 2.73 gears. Now have 3.55 its way better. Avg 20 miles per gallon normal driving. Love interior and the cloth seats are comfortable and durable. Still looks new. Backseats fold down allowing transport of long objects. I love this body style and the car is solid and quiet inside. I recommend buying a mustang for fun and reliability over long term ownership.

My trusty steed

94grayghost, 06/01/2013
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

Before I had a 94 mustang v6, and for years it ran great with minimal problems. Got into a car accident with it, and the insurance company totaled it. I used the money I got from it to get my 1995 GTS which are not very common, and I think this is the best purchase I ever made. I bought it with 151,000 on the clock. Original engine and tranny. Previous owner took very good care of it. I replaced all the fluids, spark plugs, filters etc. Iv'e put 7000 miles on it since I bought it and it's still running like new. The clothe seats are super comfy, and its fairly quick for an old 5.0. So far its a great car and I plan on having it for a really long time as I did my old mustang.

Mustang Coupe (V-6)

bobr349, 03/21/2012
12 of 15 people found this review helpful

Car was purchased brand-new 17 years ago and was the first Ford product I had ever owned. Except for several build flaws from the factory, it has been trouble-free through 134,000 miles. It has been garaged the entire time and looks factory-new to this day. I do all the maintenance on the vehicle myself, including 3,000 oil/filter changes, tune-ups, tire rotations, and fluid changes. The A/C unit is powerful and efficient even in FL heat and humidity. The car gets exceptional mileage for a 150 HP engine (V-6 and auto. trans.) at Interstate speeds because of the car's high final drive ratio (about 1900 rpm's at 75 MPH), 30 mpg w/AC on and 32 with the system off. City mileage is only 15-20.

Amazing

Brandon349, 08/06/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

i have owned a 99 mustang before this i got hit it was totaled so i bought the 95 5.0 and this is a beauty although id like it to have a little more horsepower than 215 i can't complain because just having the 5.0 makes a big difference than a 4.6 in it handles ok i would like to see it handle better but it's a great ride and i will always have it until the doors fall off then ill fix it and keep it rolling when i bought it it had 87k miles i've put a lot on since i had it now it has 112 which is still very low i did just have a major service done to it and it's in flawless condition its my baby and i absolutely love it

95 Mustang GT...MODIFIED

Nihilation, 10/01/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought my 95 GT Coupe with 107,000 miles on it for $4800. It was in dire need of a detail job which I did myself in a day. This is my third Mustang, I previously owned a 85 and a 91, both with the 5.0L v8. I'm into performance and for the money a 302 based Mustang can not be beat. Aftermarket is huge, the car will EASILY go 300,000 miles with regular maintanence and a bit of care. Both of my other stangs had over 200,000 miles on the odometer when I sold them. I will never buy another american car other than a 87-95 Mustang!

