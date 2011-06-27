Used 1995 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews
My GT
I have owned 3 Mustangs in the past and this one is my favorite. The 5.0 is bullet-proof and with only Flowmasters and a K&N air filter, it rocks. What a beautiful sound the exhaust system gives. I love it. No problems at 123,000 miles. I keep up the oil and filter changes at 3000 miles and drive it maintenance free. It is a fun car. Take it from a 4 time BMW owner.
No Problems with my soft top 5.0 Manual
This car has been a pleasure to own. I had an Acura before pruchasing my Ford, and I was a bit apprehensive about the reliability I would experience. It has been quite a pleasant surprise. I have owned it since it was 7 miles old and I have not had a problem that I did not cause. This car will haul and after owning it for 10 years, I took it to Germany and got to experience driving that I never thought I would get to, for many years. It held it's own with the BMWs, Mercedes, Porches and Ferreri's. I even took it out on the Hockenheim Race Ring and it was the best 20 euro I have ever spent. The hardest miles driven began at 110,000 for the 3 years there and have had no problems to this day.
Soon To Be A Classic!!
Only 2 more years and she'll be "Vintage" and the value curve reverses. Low mileage ones are out there...and some that haven't been beaten to death. Great value for the money right now.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Old horse never dies
Bought it new in 95. Drive it daily. What a great car. First warm day the top goes down. I never expected a Ford to be as reliable as this. 100k miles and no major problems. Maintain the engine and wash & polish. Car runs and looks new. Added a K&N open air filter and added 5 miles on the highway. Make sure you get Blizzaks for the winter.
The last of the 5.0
I own a '95 GT Mustang. It is the 8th Mustang to sleep in the stable. After owning 6 foxes and a 4.6GT, this is with out a doubt my favorite of the bunch. It is extremely reliable, as all 5.0s have been for me. The interior is nice and comfortable. The car rides great and gets pretty good gas mileage. I usually get about 295 miles a tank with mine. And thats with 3.73 gears. The only downfall I see with the mighty 5.0 is, in stock form, its underpowered. Its a good base to start with 225hp and there are plenty of aftermarket parts to make these cars scream. I have no complaints and highly recommend any one buy a 5.0.
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 1995 Ford Mustang Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner