Used 1995 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

My GT My GT , 10/25/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have owned 3 Mustangs in the past and this one is my favorite. The 5.0 is bullet-proof and with only Flowmasters and a K&N air filter, it rocks. What a beautiful sound the exhaust system gives. I love it. No problems at 123,000 miles. I keep up the oil and filter changes at 3000 miles and drive it maintenance free. It is a fun car. Take it from a 4 time BMW owner.

No Problems with my soft top 5.0 Manual HJ1906 , 03/24/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This car has been a pleasure to own. I had an Acura before pruchasing my Ford, and I was a bit apprehensive about the reliability I would experience. It has been quite a pleasant surprise. I have owned it since it was 7 miles old and I have not had a problem that I did not cause. This car will haul and after owning it for 10 years, I took it to Germany and got to experience driving that I never thought I would get to, for many years. It held it's own with the BMWs, Mercedes, Porches and Ferreri's. I even took it out on the Hockenheim Race Ring and it was the best 20 euro I have ever spent. The hardest miles driven began at 110,000 for the 3 years there and have had no problems to this day.

Soon To Be A Classic!! Geno , 05/16/2018 GT 2dr Convertible 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Only 2 more years and she'll be "Vintage" and the value curve reverses. Low mileage ones are out there...and some that haven't been beaten to death. Great value for the money right now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Old horse never dies Double D , 11/18/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought it new in 95. Drive it daily. What a great car. First warm day the top goes down. I never expected a Ford to be as reliable as this. 100k miles and no major problems. Maintain the engine and wash & polish. Car runs and looks new. Added a K&N open air filter and added 5 miles on the highway. Make sure you get Blizzaks for the winter.