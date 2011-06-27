  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 1994 Ford Mustang
  5. Used 1994 Ford Mustang Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Mustang
5(38%)4(54%)3(5%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.3
39 reviews
Write a review
See all Mustangs for sale
List Price
$1,495
Used Mustang for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

question

dinkydiana, 01/28/2011
25 of 28 people found this review helpful

I have the opportunity to buy a 94 stang for 1400 with 130000is this a smart idea for me to do? it works great, the person bought a new stang so is why offering this one. one owner. it is red with the racing stripes and a spoiler

Report Abuse

230,000 Original motor & Counting

The Professor, 07/28/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have owned my GT since 1997 arguably the most reliable American made car I have ever owned and that Ford has deisgned and manufactured. I have replace clutch and pressure plate and brakes. regular oil changes and I bought it with 15,000 miles on the odometer it now has 230,000 and counting never replaced engine;it still turns head and can still giddyup!

Report Abuse

An Overall Good Car

Mackdaddy_j, 08/20/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have had very good luck with mine with the exception of the head gasket. Car gets very good gas mileage for a V6, although it is not very powerful in return.

Report Abuse

Great car!

Rice_slayer, 02/11/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought my Canary yellow 1994 Mustang GT 5 speed from my brother in 2007 and have loved owning it. Not the fastest stock, but throwing in say 3.73s made a huge difference. The car has never given me an issue besides a dead starter in the past 2 years. I love driving the car, it is a blast and very comfy ride. That being said, Some interior parts seem very useless(ash tray). Overall, I am very happy with my purchase and would never give it up unless it was for a better Stang

Report Abuse

the true american dream.

WV94gtKJL, 03/08/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

i have owned my 1994 mustang gt for close to 4 years.it has 200,000 miles on it now and counting on original motor{although oil changes are religious}. it has jegs headers,offroad h pipe,flowmaters,under drive pulleys,bigger injectors,luke pro gold racing clutch,3.73 gears,rebuilt world class t-5 transmission,bbk cold air intake,msd distributor and coil,a jet module and no smog pump! the car runs excellent.i have only had to replace the tranmission{my fault} and the a/c pump.i run the hell out of my car and street race it and it takes it in stride.its very reliable and also use to drive me to work 1 hour each way.starts in -4 degree weather. doesnt over heat.wont blow up!

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Mustangs for sale

Related Used 1994 Ford Mustang Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles