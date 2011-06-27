Used 1994 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews
question
I have the opportunity to buy a 94 stang for 1400 with 130000is this a smart idea for me to do? it works great, the person bought a new stang so is why offering this one. one owner. it is red with the racing stripes and a spoiler
230,000 Original motor & Counting
I have owned my GT since 1997 arguably the most reliable American made car I have ever owned and that Ford has deisgned and manufactured. I have replace clutch and pressure plate and brakes. regular oil changes and I bought it with 15,000 miles on the odometer it now has 230,000 and counting never replaced engine;it still turns head and can still giddyup!
An Overall Good Car
I have had very good luck with mine with the exception of the head gasket. Car gets very good gas mileage for a V6, although it is not very powerful in return.
Great car!
Bought my Canary yellow 1994 Mustang GT 5 speed from my brother in 2007 and have loved owning it. Not the fastest stock, but throwing in say 3.73s made a huge difference. The car has never given me an issue besides a dead starter in the past 2 years. I love driving the car, it is a blast and very comfy ride. That being said, Some interior parts seem very useless(ash tray). Overall, I am very happy with my purchase and would never give it up unless it was for a better Stang
the true american dream.
i have owned my 1994 mustang gt for close to 4 years.it has 200,000 miles on it now and counting on original motor{although oil changes are religious}. it has jegs headers,offroad h pipe,flowmaters,under drive pulleys,bigger injectors,luke pro gold racing clutch,3.73 gears,rebuilt world class t-5 transmission,bbk cold air intake,msd distributor and coil,a jet module and no smog pump! the car runs excellent.i have only had to replace the tranmission{my fault} and the a/c pump.i run the hell out of my car and street race it and it takes it in stride.its very reliable and also use to drive me to work 1 hour each way.starts in -4 degree weather. doesnt over heat.wont blow up!
