Used 1993 Ford Mustang LX Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Mustang
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.6/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Height52.1 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Length179.6 in.
Width68.3 in.
Curb weight2775 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoa Metallic
  • Reef Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
