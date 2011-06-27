  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Mustang
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)231.0/338.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Height52.1 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Length179.6 in.
Width68.3 in.
Curb weight2996 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Reef Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoa Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red
