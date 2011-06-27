Used 1993 Ford Mustang Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 Mustang
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8Inline 4V8
Combined MPG172217
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg19/27 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)231.0/338.8 mi.292.6/415.8 mi.231.0/338.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.15.4 gal.15.4 gal.
Combined MPG172217
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.0 l2.3 l5.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4200 rpm105 hp @ 4600 rpm205 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8Inline 4V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Measurements
Height52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.100.5 in.100.5 in.
Length179.6 in.179.6 in.179.6 in.
Width68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
Curb weight2996 lbs.2834 lbs.2834 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Reef Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoa Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Vibrant White
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoa Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Reef Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Reef Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
