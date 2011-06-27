  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

My little Mustang

ugadawgfan, 07/05/2002
I love my 4 cylinder Mustang. Never thought I would say it. After years of payments and outrageous gas mileage from my trucks, I sold my Silverado and bought my cousin's 93 Mustang. Has been a great car. Very economical and reliable. Even fun to drive. Just wish the ride wasn't so rough....even after replacing the shocks and struts.

2 Door LX 5.0 Coupe

Daniel, 09/04/2002
I bought this car brand new in 93. It has excellent performance(as you know), gets great gas mileage for its class, and is very dependable. I have 119000 miles with only normal tune-ups done and it will still run low 12's in the quarter mile. I know people that have over 300,000 miles with no major problems. These cars are great.

My first car

shay, 02/04/2003
This is my first car and I enjoy it, the power and torque of the car is amazing for it's size, and the car is amazingly light for the power. The top is a joy in the summertime.

awesome!

clint, 09/06/2005
Purchased this car in 1996 and used as daily driver for 4 years. Demoted to second car and added some performance goodies; mileage went from 19 to 24 and 0-60 went from high 6 seconds to mid 5 seconds (when I can get traction). Keep in mind that those figures are with 150,000+ miles on the car, and not a bit of trouble other than normal maintenance. Not a machine for the timid or new driver, and not the fastest thing on the road, but if youre looking for a cheap way to add some fun to your daily commute, a 5.0 Mustang is a great place to start. They are fun stock, and really come to life with a little extra attention on a weekend or two.

