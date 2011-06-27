  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 1993 Ford Mustang
  5. Used 1993 Ford Mustang Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Mustang
5(27%)4(64%)3(0%)2(9%)1(0%)
4.1
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Mustangs for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,044 - $2,428
Used Mustang for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

American Made and Strong..

juhelofthenile, 02/24/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

nice line takeoff for cheap. The 302 engine is a great engine. I know people with 220k. Overall, I have been pleased.

Report Abuse

This is it!

Whattup, 07/20/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

To me this really is the best of the Mustang designs (Fox). This my 3rd mustang. Had an 86 V6 convertible, 88 GT Hardtop - but too many tickets forced me to get a T-Bird. Found this 93 on a car lot late one night and bought it the next morning. This car turns heads like no tomorrow - it is teal, replaced the white top with a black top, switched out the headlights, tail lights, and exhaust. Also switched out the alloy pony wheels with chrome. Am always getting offers to sell and folks not believing it is 13 years old. This car is awesome, fast, and I will have it forever!

Report Abuse

Ford Mustang LX Conv 5.0L

JD, 05/05/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This has been an absolutely great car. I am the original owner. I am ready for a new car but am having trouble giving this one up! If only Ford could resurrect the H.O. 5.0 in this format again!

Report Abuse

Teal 5.0

hurst, 07/26/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is really fun to drive and is a real muscle pony. The last year of the fox chassis and body style, which I think is the best looking mustang body style and espeacially in a convertible. My certified '93 rare teal, 5.0 LX-convertible is my first car I bought and am only the 2nd owner, I'm still smiling a year 3months later after buying from ford dealership.

Report Abuse

I love my Mustang

Jeanne, 07/01/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The car I always dreamed of owning. It turned heads the whole time I've owned it. Still getting compliments after all these years. Sad to part with it.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Mustangs for sale

Related Used 1993 Ford Mustang Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles