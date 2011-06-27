Used 1993 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

American Made and Strong.. juhelofthenile , 02/24/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful nice line takeoff for cheap. The 302 engine is a great engine. I know people with 220k. Overall, I have been pleased. Report Abuse

This is it! Whattup , 07/20/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful To me this really is the best of the Mustang designs (Fox). This my 3rd mustang. Had an 86 V6 convertible, 88 GT Hardtop - but too many tickets forced me to get a T-Bird. Found this 93 on a car lot late one night and bought it the next morning. This car turns heads like no tomorrow - it is teal, replaced the white top with a black top, switched out the headlights, tail lights, and exhaust. Also switched out the alloy pony wheels with chrome. Am always getting offers to sell and folks not believing it is 13 years old. This car is awesome, fast, and I will have it forever! Report Abuse

Ford Mustang LX Conv 5.0L JD , 05/05/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This has been an absolutely great car. I am the original owner. I am ready for a new car but am having trouble giving this one up! If only Ford could resurrect the H.O. 5.0 in this format again! Report Abuse

Teal 5.0 hurst , 07/26/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This vehicle is really fun to drive and is a real muscle pony. The last year of the fox chassis and body style, which I think is the best looking mustang body style and espeacially in a convertible. My certified '93 rare teal, 5.0 LX-convertible is my first car I bought and am only the 2nd owner, I'm still smiling a year 3months later after buying from ford dealership. Report Abuse