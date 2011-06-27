Used 1992 Ford Mustang GT Features & Specs

  1. Home
1992 Ford Mustang GT Features & Specs

Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)231.0/338.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Length179.6 in.
Curb weight3365 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.4 cu.ft.
Height52.1 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Titanium Frost Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • Wild Strawberry Metallic
