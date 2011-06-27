  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 1992 Ford Mustang
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Ford Mustang LX Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Mustang
Overview
See Mustang Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.6/431.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room47.1 in.
Rear leg room30.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Length179.6 in.
Curb weight2775 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Height52.1 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Titanium Frost Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Wild Strawberry Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Calypso Green Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Metallic
See Mustang Inventory

Related Used 1992 Ford Mustang LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles