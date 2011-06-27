Used 1992 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

baby Stang '92 LX Convertible baby stang , 08/02/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased my Stang in Sept. 2004 for a weekend driver. I am very pleased with the 2.3l. I have replaced the stock rims with a set of 17 inch Cobra R wheels with 245/45/17 tires on them. Have entered it in a couple car shows so far. I will purchase another Mustang if this one ever wears out. Good driver. Gets lots of looks on the road, Report Abuse

My Dream Car atk374 , 11/27/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Had to wait 14 years to find my dream car but this is it. I wanted one when I graduated HS in '92 now I found one with 58,000 miles and in perfect condition. Great American car. Report Abuse

One great ride WPW , 09/14/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful If there ever was a car that made me say, "Damn, that's nice," this is it! I was so "in love", my wife and I bought the car in Phoenix and drove it home to Oklahoma City. Its been my baby ever since. I was surprised with how well made this car was, being a convertable with only minor few rattles. Also, being a five-speed sure boosts the "fun factor" through the roof! Report Abuse

Great Bang for the Buck jrs6557 , 11/01/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful An honest, fun, and dependable car. One watre pump in 94,000 miles and still running on the original clutch. The engine just goes and goes and goes and the manual transmission is rock solid. Everything works the way it should, but it is a convertible. There will be squeeks and wind noise, but nothing beats it with the top down and that low rumble coming from the 5.0 liter V8! Report Abuse