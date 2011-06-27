  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 1991 Ford Mustang
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Ford Mustang GT Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Mustang
Overview
See Mustang Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)231.0/338.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room47.1 in.
Rear leg room30.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity30 cu.ft.
Length179.6 in.
Curb weight2824 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Height52.1 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Wild Strawberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Red
See Mustang Inventory

Related Used 1991 Ford Mustang GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles