Used 1991 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

Family owned since new. Jack , 08/06/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My wife's brother bought this car new. He gave it to our daughter when she turned 16. She drove it 3 years until her employer bought her a new pickup in 2007. She then gave it to our 16 year son. With the exception of several brake jobs and a few batteries It has done well. It now has 116K miles on it. It runs well, other than regular maintaince the drive train is untouched. It has had some cosmetic work (paint, upolstery, & top redone.) It has been a great car that the whole family has had fun with. Not too many cars last a buyer this long.

AMAZING stang lover , 12/02/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car has BALLS. It kills all those little civics and wimpy imports. Great all around performance. This car is very easy to modify and to work on. Doesn't hamdle well in wet conditions because of the light back end and massive torque. Recomend this car to anyone who wants to have fun driving.

Even the Fox Body still has IT Cip , 07/26/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my LX convertible from a guy that refurbished the entire body and had the car repainted bringing it back to its luster of 14 yrs ago. The car has less power then I thought but that might be the age showing. Still drives smooth which at this point is what I wanted in a gas saver vehicle.

Terrific Fast Convertible GTMustangBob , 01/21/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is so much fun! The car goes faster than alot of cars I've had before it...1970 & 1981 Vette's, 1971 & 1973 Challenger R/T's, to mention a few. The power is instant yet contained. It sounds great all the way thru the gears. The stick is way more fun to drive than an auto version. Worth owning for a fun convertible that turns heads.