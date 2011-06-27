  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 1990 Ford Mustang
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Mustang
Overview
See Mustang Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)231.0/338.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room38.5 in.
Rear leg room30.7 in.
Rear shoulder room48.9 in.
Measurements
Length179.6 in.
Curb weight2975 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.4 cu.ft.
Height52.1 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Red
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Metallic
  • Bright Yellow
  • Cabernet Red
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Metallic
  • Deep Titanium Metallic
  • Light Titanium Metallic
See Mustang Inventory

Related Used 1990 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles