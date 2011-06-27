  1. Home
Used 1990 Ford Mustang Hatchback Consumer Reviews

21 reviews
My mustang

HockeyJAM2006, 09/05/2004
sweet car. needs more power.

Mustang

MUSTANGLX, 07/15/2008
This is a really fun to drive car with pretty good handling but it does lack in the power department. If they would make a turbo kit this thing would be a lot of fun.

Mustang LX

william Berkeley, 07/14/2003
For being a little 4 cylinder it has quite a bit power.

good performer

williams, 05/10/2002
Mostly brake problems through the years and exhaust as well as no air conditioning. The car was in a right off accident in 1994 but had it fixed. It was only body work.

Great Car

Curtissss, 08/29/2002
Extremely reliable. Easy and cheap to repair. Fast and fun to drive. Handles well and doesn't get that bad of gas millage for a V8. I wish it had 4 wheel disc brakes and a stiffer chasis. Overall well designed and just enough technology without going overboard.

