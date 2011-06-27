Used 1990 Ford Mustang Hatchback Consumer Reviews
My mustang
HockeyJAM2006, 09/05/2004
0 of 3 people found this review helpful
sweet car. needs more power.
Mustang
MUSTANGLX, 07/15/2008
0 of 1 people found this review helpful
This is a really fun to drive car with pretty good handling but it does lack in the power department. If they would make a turbo kit this thing would be a lot of fun.
Mustang LX
william Berkeley, 07/14/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful
For being a little 4 cylinder it has quite a bit power.
good performer
williams, 05/10/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Mostly brake problems through the years and exhaust as well as no air conditioning. The car was in a right off accident in 1994 but had it fixed. It was only body work.
Great Car
Curtissss, 08/29/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Extremely reliable. Easy and cheap to repair. Fast and fun to drive. Handles well and doesn't get that bad of gas millage for a V8. I wish it had 4 wheel disc brakes and a stiffer chasis. Overall well designed and just enough technology without going overboard.
