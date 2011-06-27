  1. Home
Used 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Mustang SVT Cobra
Overview
See Mustang SVT Cobra Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.4/369.6 mi.246.4/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.15.4 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 5800 rpm305 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.35.9 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.30.3 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.181.5 in.
Curb weight3257 lbs.3077 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.7 cu.ft.10.9 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.52.9 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.101.3 in.
Width71.8 in.71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Clearcoat
  • Opal Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Deep Violet Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Deep Violet Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Crystal White Clearcoat
