Used 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Mustang SVT Cobra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)184.8/308.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque343 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.8 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.
Curb weight3354 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Height53.4 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
