Used 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Mustang SVT Cobra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)231.0/354.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.
Curb weight3354 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Height53.4 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Oxford White
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Black
