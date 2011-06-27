  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang SVT Cobra
  4. Used 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Mustang SVT Cobra
Overview
See Mustang SVT Cobra Inventory
See Mustang SVT Cobra Inventory
See Mustang SVT Cobra Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG151818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/20 mpg15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)184.8/308.0 mi.231.0/354.2 mi.231.0/354.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.15.4 gal.15.4 gal.
Combined MPG151818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque343 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm285 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm285 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.8 l5.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5250 rpm240 hp @ 4800 rpm240 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.38.3 ft.38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.1 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.35.7 in.35.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.41.1 in.48.8 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.30.3 in.30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.41.2 in.52.1 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.181.5 in.181.5 in.
Curb weight3354 lbs.3524 lbs.3354 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.8.5 cu.ft.10.9 cu.ft.
Height53.4 in.53.3 in.53.4 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.101.3 in.101.3 in.
Width71.8 in.71.8 in.71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Performance White
  • Ultra White
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Teal Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Oxford White
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Black
See Mustang SVT Cobra InventorySee Mustang SVT Cobra InventorySee Mustang SVT Cobra Inventory

Related Used 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles