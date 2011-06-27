  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Mustang SVT Cobra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front leg room42.6 in.
Measurements
Wheel base101.3 in.
Length181.5 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Teal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal White
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Clearcoat Metallic
