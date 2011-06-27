  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Mustang SVT Cobra
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.15.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm285 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size5.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4200 rpm240 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV8V8
Turning circleno38.3 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Measurements
Wheel base101.3 in.101.3 in.
Length181.5 in.181.5 in.
Width71.8 in.71.8 in.
Curb weightno3345 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno11.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearanceno4.0 in.
Heightno53.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Teal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal White
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Clearcoat Metallic
