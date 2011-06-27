  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang Mach-E
  4. 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Mustang Mach-E
More about the 2022 Mustang Mach-E
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,100
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe100 mpge
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery & Range
Battery capacity68 kwh
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe100 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.230 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.8.8 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.34
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)105/93 mpge
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower266 hp
Torque317 lb-ft
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Interior Protection Package +$240
Ice White Appearance Package +$1,195
Equipment Group 300Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
automatic parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
EPA interior volume125.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height63.9 in.
Length185.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.4 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors74.1 in.
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grabber Blue
  • Space White
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Shadow Black
  • Dark Matter Gray Metallic
  • Iced Blue Silver Metallic
  • Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Light Space Gray, leatherette
  • Black Onyx, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 in. wheelsyes
225/55R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models