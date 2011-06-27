  1. Home
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,300
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,300
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,300
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,300
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$59,300
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,300
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,300
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,300
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front head room40.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,300
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,300
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,300
Maximum cargo capacity4.8 cu.ft.
Length186.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height63.0 in.
Wheel base117.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,300
Exterior Colors
  • Grabber Blue
  • Carbonized Gray
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black Onyx w/Grabber Blue Stitching, leatherette
  • Black Onyx w/ST-Red Line Stitching, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,300
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/55R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,300
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

