2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,490
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.8 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|162 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Torque
|155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Lariat Luxury Package
|+$3,340
|4K Tow Package
|+$745
|First Edition Package
|+$1,495
|FX4 Off-Road Package
|+$800
|Smoker's Package
|+$70
|Equipment Group 500A
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Console Vault
|+$390
|First Aid Kit
|+$40
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|+$60
|Commercial Roadside Assist Kit
|+$220
|Ashcup/Coin Holder
|+$40
|Front and Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats
|+$175
|Front and Rear Floor Liners
|+$135
|400W Inverter w/1 Cab Only Location
|+$150
Also consider these sponsored cars
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|Front hip room
|55.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|Exterior Options
|Bed Cross Bars
|+$800
|Bed Divider Kit
|+$300
|Cargo Bed Net
|+$70
|Hood Deflectors - Smoke
|+$110
|Hood Deflectors - Textured
|+$120
|Tonneau Pickup Box Cover - Hard Tri-Fold
|+$1,160
|Tonneau Pickup Box Cover - Soft Folding
|+$560
|Protective Film - Hood/Fenders
|+$360
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Power Tilt/Slide Moon Roof
|+$795
|Bed Extender
|+$370
|Tonneau Pickup Box Cover - Hard Roll-Up
|+$1,160
|Full Size Spare Tire
|+$115
|Trailer Hitch Receiver w/4-Pin Connector
|+$100
|17" Painted Machined Aluminum Wheels
|+$795
|TOUCHLINK Truck Bed Lighting by Lumens
|+$200
|Wheel Lock Kit
|+$65
|Window Air Deflector (4-Piece)
|+$120
|Bedliner - Spray-In
|+$495
|Tailgate Lock
|+$40
|18" Black Painted Wheels
|+$795
|Tool Box Swing Case - Driver Side
|+$280
|Tool Box Swing Case - Passenger Side
|+$280
|Bed Tray Liner
|+$180
|Bedliner - Hard Drop-In
|+$375
|Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards - 4-Piece
|+$180
|Bed Mat - Removable
|+$140
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|20.6 degrees
|Angle of departure
|21.9 degrees
|Curb weight
|3674 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Height
|68.7 in.
|Length
|199.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|1500 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Wheel base
|121.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|225/60R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Prius v 2012
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2004 for sale
- Used Pontiac G6
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2011 for sale
- Used Audi A6 2013
- Used Lincoln Continental 1998
- Used Tesla Model 3
- Used Ford Focus ST 2016
- Used Ram 3500 2019
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Jetta
- 2021 Levante
- Acura NSX 2021
- 2021 Compass
- 2021 Q50
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 5 Series
- Maserati Ghibli 2021
- Audi R8 2020
- 2021 Lexus IS 350
Other models to consider
- Lincoln Aviator 2021
- Lincoln Nautilus 2021
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2021 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Lincoln MKZ
- Lincoln Navigator 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- 2021 G-Class
- 2021 CX-5
- Nissan Rogue 2021
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2021 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Atlas
- 2021 Volvo XC90
- Chevrolet Traverse 2021
- 2021 Santa Fe
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 Volkswagen Taos News
- 2022 Porsche 911 News
- 2022 Honda Civic News
- 2022 Audi R8 News
- 2022 Ford Mustang News
Other models
- Used BMW X2 Las Cruces NM
- Used BMW X2 Escondido CA
- Used BMW X1 Valdosta GA
- Used BMW X2 Grand Prairie TX
- Used BMW X2 Carrollton TX
- Used BMW X2 Littleton CO
- Used BMW X2 Glendale CA
- Used BMW X2 Kent WA
- Used BMW X1 Thornton CO
- Used BMW X2 Denton TX
- Used BMW X2 Elk Grove CA
- Used BMW X2 Killeen TX
- Used BMW X1 Sterling Heights MI
- Used BMW X1 West Valley City UT
- Used BMW X2 Chula Vista CA
- Used BMW X2 Coral Springs FL
- Used BMW X1 Sunnyvale CA
- Used BMW X1 Warren MI
- Used BMW X1 Yonkers NY
- Used BMW X1 Visalia CA
- Used BMW X2 Joliet IL
- Used BMW X1 South Bend IN
- Used BMW X2 Glendale AZ
- Used BMW X2 Aurora IL
- Used BMW X2 Henderson NV
- Used BMW X1 Stamford CT
- Used BMW X2 Cary NC
- Used BMW X1 Trenton NJ
- Used BMW X2 Cape Coral FL
- Used BMW X1 Surprise AZ