  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Maverick
  4. 2022 Ford Maverick
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Ford Maverick XLT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Maverick
More about the 2022 Maverick
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity13.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower162 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Equipment Group 300Ayes
XLT Luxury Package +$2,345
4K Tow Package +$745
FX4 Off-Road Package +$800
Smoker's Package +$70
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Console Vault +$390
First Aid Kit +$40
Roadside Assistance Kit +$60
Commercial Roadside Assist Kit +$220
Ashcup/Coin Holder +$40
Power 8-Way Driver Seat (Fleet) +$285
Front and Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats +$175
Front and Rear Floor Liners +$135
400W Inverter w/1 Cab Only Location +$150
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
premium clothyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.3 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Bed Cross Bars +$800
Bed Divider Kit +$300
Cargo Bed Net +$70
Hood Deflectors - Smoke +$110
Hood Deflectors - Textured +$120
Tonneau Pickup Box Cover - Hard Tri-Fold +$1,160
Tonneau Pickup Box Cover - Soft Folding +$560
Protective Film - Hood/Fenders +$360
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Tilt/Slide Moon Roof +$795
Bed Extender +$370
Tonneau Pickup Box Cover - Hard Roll-Up +$1,160
Manual Rear Sliding Window +$155
Full Size Spare Tire +$115
Trailer Hitch Receiver w/4-Pin Connector +$100
17" Painted Machined Aluminum Wheels +$795
TOUCHLINK Truck Bed Lighting by Lumens +$200
Wheel Lock Kit +$65
Window Air Deflector (4-Piece) +$120
Bedliner - Spray-In +$495
Tailgate Lock +$40
Tool Box Swing Case - Driver Side +$280
Tool Box Swing Case - Passenger Side +$280
Bed Tray Liner +$180
Bedliner - Hard Drop-In +$375
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards - 4-Piece +$180
Bed Mat - Removable +$140
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach20.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Curb weight3674 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.7 in.
Length199.7 in.
Maximum payload1500 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Alto Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Cyber Orange Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Cactus Gray
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Area 51
  • Shadow Black Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Navy Pier/Medium Slate, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Ford Maverick XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models