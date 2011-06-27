  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 3200 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room61.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room61.6 in.
Measurements
Length211.0 in.
Curb weight3822 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base114.3 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Currant Red
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Woodrose Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Clearcoat Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Garnet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Titanium Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster Solid
  • Deep Titanium Clearcoat Metallic
