Used 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews

Don't buy this one Casey , 01/09/2006 1 of 8 people found this review helpful Car is slow as a slug. Geo metros are faster. It is terrible on gas. Averaged 15-17 on the highway without lead foot. Pretty reliable. Comfortable, steering too sensitive, feels like it "floats". Can't corner at speeds over 15mph. Huge trunk. Ugly dash and everything else. Useless power antenna. Report Abuse

Nice Car! CharlieM , 11/02/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Nice 302 Engine runs fast! very comfortable! very big to drive have to get used to driving a big boat lol. not very great gas mileage but nobody should expect that! Nice all around car! Report Abuse

Newcopcar newcopcar , 09/08/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought my car new 12 years ago when it was still legal to buy a cop style new. No performance chip so its a little slower. Had to do a repaint because of clearcoat delamination. The odometer stopped working at 152,000 so I think it has about 162,000 by now. Great car. The cop look still makes the occasional driver hesitate before passing. I just love the car. My next one? Maybe a Mercury Marauder. Report Abuse

Great Cruiser Wolfpack79 , 12/07/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Loved this car, wish it had been with me longer (totalled after I had owned it for 9 months). Wonderful car for highway travel or just crusing around. Good low-end power, extremely comfortable, solid, and reliable. Elegant exterior design, nice details. Actually fits six adults. And it has that cop-car attitude. Report Abuse