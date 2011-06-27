  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Features & Specs

More about the 1991 LTD Crown Victoria
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/396.0 mi.270.0/396.0 mi.270.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm270 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm270 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l5.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 3200 rpm150 hp @ 3200 rpm150 hp @ 3200 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.39.1 ft.39.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room61.0 in.61.0 in.61.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.6 in.61.6 in.61.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room61.6 in.61.6 in.61.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity90 cu.ft.90 cu.ft.90 cu.ft.
Length215.7 in.215.7 in.215.7 in.
Curb weight4028 lbs.4028 lbs.4028 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place52.6 cu.ft.52.6 cu.ft.52.6 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Wheel base114.3 in.114.3 in.114.3 in.
Width79.3 in.79.3 in.79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Currant Red
  • Alabaster
  • Light Crystal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Garnet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Light Titanium Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black
  • Woodrose Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster Solid
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Titanium Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Clearcoat Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Wild Strawberry Metallic
  • Light Titanium Clearcoat Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Woodrose Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Titanium Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Alabaster Solid
  • Garnet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Alabaster
  • Wildstrawberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Light Titanium Clearcoat Metallic
  • Woodrose Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster Solid
  • Currant Red
  • Light Crystal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Garnet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Medium Woodrose Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Titanium Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
