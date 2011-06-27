Used 1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Wagon Consumer Reviews

hobbie2k , 03/20/2009

As a people and stuff hauler, it does quite well, carrying 6 people in relative comfort, and 8 at max. It has enough cargo space and towing capacity to compete with a mid-size SUV, and gets better fuel mileage. Ride and handling are on the poor side of average when compared to mid-size imports from the period. The engine is torquey, but is less powerful than many current I4s making it fairly slow. Reliability has been mixed. When I'm told by Vic enthusiasts that the SEVEN significant repairs (most would cost $500+ to repair professionally) the car needs are all "common" for this model, I begin to wonder what they think "reliable" means. But, the car runs well and gets me where I'm going.