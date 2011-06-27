  1. Home
Used 1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Wagon Consumer Reviews

Capable Runner

hobbie2k, 03/20/2009
As a people and stuff hauler, it does quite well, carrying 6 people in relative comfort, and 8 at max. It has enough cargo space and towing capacity to compete with a mid-size SUV, and gets better fuel mileage. Ride and handling are on the poor side of average when compared to mid-size imports from the period. The engine is torquey, but is less powerful than many current I4s making it fairly slow. Reliability has been mixed. When I'm told by Vic enthusiasts that the SEVEN significant repairs (most would cost $500+ to repair professionally) the car needs are all "common" for this model, I begin to wonder what they think "reliable" means. But, the car runs well and gets me where I'm going.

A great workhorse for a family

John Moore, 01/06/2006
After our 1989 Dodge Caravan died with a busted block, we purchased this car for our family of four. This car is the ultimate family car. Large bench seats, SMOOTH ride, and dependable to a fault. Over the past 12 years our family has grown to seven and this car was still getting the job done until we purchased an SUV in 2004. Today, "Ethel" our beloved wagon is being prepped to be taken over by my son as his first car.

