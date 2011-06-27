Replaced: gas tank (2 times); starter; water pump; whole drivetrain; most AC parts; complete set of brakes; engine needs replacement - will drive until blows. Thought, the police drive it - so it ought to actually be a pretty reliable one. Not so! It's a pleasure to drive, passively safe and very comfortable - but forget about reliability. Bought it from elderly folks with just some body blemishes for $2200. Paid so far $4000+ since all of the times I thought that I already invested too much to quit now. However now that the engine has to be replaced (estimate $3000) I'll store it and take it as my project car to drive when I'm a grandfather and won't need reliable transportation anymore.

