  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford LTD Crown Victoria
  4. Used 1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1991
1990
Ford LTD Crown Victoria for Sale
List Price Estimate
$780 - $1,818
Used LTD Crown Victoria for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

A driver airbag becomes standard and the instrument panel is redesigned.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria.

5(56%)
4(33%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Need a project car? Are a mechanic?
Chris,06/18/2006
Replaced: gas tank (2 times); starter; water pump; whole drivetrain; most AC parts; complete set of brakes; engine needs replacement - will drive until blows. Thought, the police drive it - so it ought to actually be a pretty reliable one. Not so! It's a pleasure to drive, passively safe and very comfortable - but forget about reliability. Bought it from elderly folks with just some body blemishes for $2200. Paid so far $4000+ since all of the times I thought that I already invested too much to quit now. However now that the engine has to be replaced (estimate $3000) I'll store it and take it as my project car to drive when I'm a grandfather and won't need reliable transportation anymore.
Highly Dependable
Bert,03/23/2009
Purchased from a retired Ford salesman, was a detecives car. Replaced valve cover seals, intake gasket, flushed tranny, no surprises there due to the age has nearly 180K on it. Ride is excellent, handling is tight, loads of horses from the 5.0, overall a fantastic vehicle and definitely a head turner when its waxed. Engine runs as sweet as a nut with Valvoline Maxlife and a K-N Air Filter. As usual of Fords larger sedans a great car to drive!
Great Car
Annette,09/22/2010
Got my Crn Vic at one yr old. Have had it 20 yrs. Rebuilt engine once. Two paint jobs-currently still good. Cloth/suede upholstery top notch, wears like iron, cleans nicely, though it's gotten wet, near smells musty. Have rebuilt A/C two times. Always worth it in New Orleans. Best ride for bad roads with tons of hazards. Feel safe and handles very well on highway. (Maybe not a perfect as a Mercedes, but good for me) Engine powerful enough for all emergencies. Never had any trouble with tranny. Having trouble getting a bumper filler for front end repair...not many of these cars available at salvage yard (something about a Bird's Nest in China?) Will keep til eff. vehicles available.
One bid mo fo
jjg,02/14/2003
Its a great car. has lots of power with the 351 cleavland engine. love the big body look and old car look. almost has 500,000 miles on it and it runs and looks like it just came out of the showroom 13 yrs. ago. Runs very smooth and very strong. too bad they don't make them like they did back then today.
See all 9 reviews of the 1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 3200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 3200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 3200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 3200 rpm
See all Used 1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria

Used 1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Overview

The Used 1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria is offered in the following submodels: LTD Crown Victoria Sedan, LTD Crown Victoria Wagon. Available styles include Country Squire LX 4dr Wagon, 4dr Sedan, 4dr Wagon, LX 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Wagon, and Country Squire 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Ford LTD Crown Victorias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria.

Can't find a used 1990 Ford LTD Crown Victorias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford LTD Crown Victoria for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,529.

Find a used Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,658.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford LTD Crown Victoria for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,310.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,891.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford LTD Crown Victoria lease specials

Related Used 1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles