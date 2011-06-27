1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Review
Other years
1990 Highlights
A driver airbag becomes standard and the instrument panel is redesigned.
Chris,06/18/2006
Replaced: gas tank (2 times); starter; water pump; whole drivetrain; most AC parts; complete set of brakes; engine needs replacement - will drive until blows. Thought, the police drive it - so it ought to actually be a pretty reliable one. Not so! It's a pleasure to drive, passively safe and very comfortable - but forget about reliability. Bought it from elderly folks with just some body blemishes for $2200. Paid so far $4000+ since all of the times I thought that I already invested too much to quit now. However now that the engine has to be replaced (estimate $3000) I'll store it and take it as my project car to drive when I'm a grandfather and won't need reliable transportation anymore.
Bert,03/23/2009
Purchased from a retired Ford salesman, was a detecives car. Replaced valve cover seals, intake gasket, flushed tranny, no surprises there due to the age has nearly 180K on it. Ride is excellent, handling is tight, loads of horses from the 5.0, overall a fantastic vehicle and definitely a head turner when its waxed. Engine runs as sweet as a nut with Valvoline Maxlife and a K-N Air Filter. As usual of Fords larger sedans a great car to drive!
Annette,09/22/2010
Got my Crn Vic at one yr old. Have had it 20 yrs. Rebuilt engine once. Two paint jobs-currently still good. Cloth/suede upholstery top notch, wears like iron, cleans nicely, though it's gotten wet, near smells musty. Have rebuilt A/C two times. Always worth it in New Orleans. Best ride for bad roads with tons of hazards. Feel safe and handles very well on highway. (Maybe not a perfect as a Mercedes, but good for me) Engine powerful enough for all emergencies. Never had any trouble with tranny. Having trouble getting a bumper filler for front end repair...not many of these cars available at salvage yard (something about a Bird's Nest in China?) Will keep til eff. vehicles available.
jjg,02/14/2003
Its a great car. has lots of power with the 351 cleavland engine. love the big body look and old car look. almost has 500,000 miles on it and it runs and looks like it just came out of the showroom 13 yrs. ago. Runs very smooth and very strong. too bad they don't make them like they did back then today.
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 3200 rpm
