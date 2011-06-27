  1. Home
Used 1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 LTD Crown Victoria
5(56%)4(33%)3(11%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
9 reviews
12

Need a project car? Are a mechanic?

Chris, 06/18/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Replaced: gas tank (2 times); starter; water pump; whole drivetrain; most AC parts; complete set of brakes; engine needs replacement - will drive until blows. Thought, the police drive it - so it ought to actually be a pretty reliable one. Not so! It's a pleasure to drive, passively safe and very comfortable - but forget about reliability. Bought it from elderly folks with just some body blemishes for $2200. Paid so far $4000+ since all of the times I thought that I already invested too much to quit now. However now that the engine has to be replaced (estimate $3000) I'll store it and take it as my project car to drive when I'm a grandfather and won't need reliable transportation anymore.

Highly Dependable

Bert, 03/23/2009
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Purchased from a retired Ford salesman, was a detecives car. Replaced valve cover seals, intake gasket, flushed tranny, no surprises there due to the age has nearly 180K on it. Ride is excellent, handling is tight, loads of horses from the 5.0, overall a fantastic vehicle and definitely a head turner when its waxed. Engine runs as sweet as a nut with Valvoline Maxlife and a K-N Air Filter. As usual of Fords larger sedans a great car to drive!

Great Car

Annette, 09/22/2010
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Got my Crn Vic at one yr old. Have had it 20 yrs. Rebuilt engine once. Two paint jobs-currently still good. Cloth/suede upholstery top notch, wears like iron, cleans nicely, though it's gotten wet, near smells musty. Have rebuilt A/C two times. Always worth it in New Orleans. Best ride for bad roads with tons of hazards. Feel safe and handles very well on highway. (Maybe not a perfect as a Mercedes, but good for me) Engine powerful enough for all emergencies. Never had any trouble with tranny. Having trouble getting a bumper filler for front end repair...not many of these cars available at salvage yard (something about a Bird's Nest in China?) Will keep til eff. vehicles available.

One bid mo fo

jjg, 02/14/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Its a great car. has lots of power with the 351 cleavland engine. love the big body look and old car look. almost has 500,000 miles on it and it runs and looks like it just came out of the showroom 13 yrs. ago. Runs very smooth and very strong. too bad they don't make them like they did back then today.

Capable Runner

hobbie2k, 03/20/2009
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

As a people and stuff hauler, it does quite well, carrying 6 people in relative comfort, and 8 at max. It has enough cargo space and towing capacity to compete with a mid-size SUV, and gets better fuel mileage. Ride and handling are on the poor side of average when compared to mid-size imports from the period. The engine is torquey, but is less powerful than many current I4s making it fairly slow. Reliability has been mixed. When I'm told by Vic enthusiasts that the SEVEN significant repairs (most would cost $500+ to repair professionally) the car needs are all "common" for this model, I begin to wonder what they think "reliable" means. But, the car runs well and gets me where I'm going.

