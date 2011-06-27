  1. Home
2020 Ford Fusion SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Fusion
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,690
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,690
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,690
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.5/561.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,690
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4320 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,690
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,690
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assistyes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,690
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,690
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,690
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,690
Premium Front & Rear Floor Mats w/Trunk Mat (Fleet)yes
Front & Rear Floor Liners (Fleet)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,690
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,690
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,690
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,690
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Paint Protection Film By 3M (Fleet)yes
Paint Protection Film by 3M Trunk Lid (Fleet)yes
Power Moonroofyes
Mini Spare Tire (Fleet)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,690
Length191.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume118.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,690
Exterior Colors
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Alto Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, leatherette
  • Ebony, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,690
Null tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
P235/45R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,690
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,690
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

