  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fusion
  4. 2019 Ford Fusion
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Ford Fusion SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Fusion
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,065
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/522.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,065
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Equipment Group 200Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,065
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,065
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,065
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Premium Front & Rear Floor Mats w/Trunk Mat (Fleet)yes
Front & Rear Floor Liners (Fleet)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,065
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,065
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Paint Protection Film by 3M Trunk Lid (Fleet)yes
Paint Protection Film By 3M (Fleet)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Length191.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume118.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Rich Copper Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Agate Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,065
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,065
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2019 Ford Fusion SEL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars