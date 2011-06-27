2019 Ford Fusion Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fusion Sedan
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,446*
Total Cash Price
$31,519
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,446*
Total Cash Price
$31,519
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,229*
Total Cash Price
$27,300
SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,572*
Total Cash Price
$24,818
S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,035*
Total Cash Price
$25,811
SEL 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,567*
Total Cash Price
$34,993
Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,761*
Total Cash Price
$36,482
SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,298*
Total Cash Price
$35,490
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fusion Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$1,093
|$1,133
|$5,291
|Maintenance
|$284
|$861
|$495
|$2,266
|$2,002
|$5,908
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$422
|$616
|$1,214
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,318
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,527
|Financing
|$1,695
|$1,363
|$1,010
|$631
|$229
|$4,928
|Depreciation
|$11,187
|$2,055
|$1,946
|$2,282
|$2,160
|$19,630
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,970
|$6,894
|$6,325
|$8,382
|$7,877
|$46,446
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fusion Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$1,093
|$1,133
|$5,291
|Maintenance
|$284
|$861
|$495
|$2,266
|$2,002
|$5,908
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$422
|$616
|$1,214
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,318
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,527
|Financing
|$1,695
|$1,363
|$1,010
|$631
|$229
|$4,928
|Depreciation
|$11,187
|$2,055
|$1,946
|$2,282
|$2,160
|$19,630
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,970
|$6,894
|$6,325
|$8,382
|$7,877
|$46,446
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fusion Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$884
|$915
|$947
|$981
|$4,583
|Maintenance
|$246
|$746
|$429
|$1,962
|$1,734
|$5,117
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$365
|$534
|$1,052
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,142
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,322
|Financing
|$1,469
|$1,180
|$875
|$547
|$198
|$4,268
|Depreciation
|$9,690
|$1,780
|$1,685
|$1,977
|$1,871
|$17,003
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,698
|$5,971
|$5,478
|$7,260
|$6,822
|$40,229
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fusion Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$804
|$832
|$861
|$892
|$4,166
|Maintenance
|$224
|$678
|$390
|$1,784
|$1,576
|$4,652
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$139
|$332
|$485
|$956
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,038
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,202
|Financing
|$1,335
|$1,073
|$795
|$497
|$180
|$3,880
|Depreciation
|$8,809
|$1,618
|$1,532
|$1,797
|$1,701
|$15,457
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,362
|$5,428
|$4,980
|$6,600
|$6,202
|$36,572
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fusion Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$836
|$865
|$895
|$928
|$4,333
|Maintenance
|$233
|$705
|$406
|$1,855
|$1,639
|$4,838
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$145
|$345
|$504
|$994
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,080
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,250
|Financing
|$1,388
|$1,116
|$827
|$517
|$187
|$4,035
|Depreciation
|$9,161
|$1,683
|$1,593
|$1,869
|$1,769
|$16,075
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,896
|$5,645
|$5,179
|$6,864
|$6,450
|$38,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fusion Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,096
|$1,134
|$1,173
|$1,214
|$1,258
|$5,874
|Maintenance
|$316
|$956
|$550
|$2,515
|$2,222
|$6,559
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$468
|$684
|$1,348
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,464
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,695
|Financing
|$1,882
|$1,513
|$1,121
|$701
|$254
|$5,471
|Depreciation
|$12,421
|$2,281
|$2,160
|$2,534
|$2,398
|$21,794
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,840
|$7,653
|$7,022
|$9,306
|$8,745
|$51,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fusion Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,142
|$1,182
|$1,223
|$1,266
|$1,311
|$6,124
|Maintenance
|$329
|$997
|$573
|$2,622
|$2,317
|$6,838
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$204
|$488
|$713
|$1,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,526
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,767
|Financing
|$1,962
|$1,577
|$1,169
|$731
|$265
|$5,704
|Depreciation
|$12,949
|$2,378
|$2,252
|$2,642
|$2,500
|$22,722
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,642
|$7,979
|$7,321
|$9,702
|$9,117
|$53,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fusion Sedan SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,150
|$1,190
|$1,231
|$1,276
|$5,957
|Maintenance
|$320
|$970
|$558
|$2,551
|$2,254
|$6,652
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$199
|$475
|$694
|$1,367
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,484
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,719
|Financing
|$1,909
|$1,534
|$1,137
|$711
|$257
|$5,548
|Depreciation
|$12,597
|$2,314
|$2,191
|$2,570
|$2,432
|$22,104
|Fuel
|$1,686
|$1,736
|$1,789
|$1,842
|$1,898
|$8,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,108
|$7,762
|$7,121
|$9,438
|$8,869
|$52,298
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Fusion
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford Fusion in Virginia is:not available
